Mitsui & Co. Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits

Mitsui & Co ( (MITSF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsui & Co presented to its investors.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational company operating in various sectors including energy, machinery, chemicals, and more, with a focus on global trading and investment. In its latest earnings report for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, Mitsui & Co. reported a decline in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. Revenue for the period stood at 3,299.9 billion yen, a decrease of 14.1% from the previous year, while profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 30.6% to 191.6 billion yen. The company’s earnings per share also decreased to 66.68 yen from 92.43 yen. Mitsui & Co. faced challenges in its Mineral & Metal Resources and Energy segments, which contributed to the overall decline in financial performance. Despite these setbacks, the company maintained a stable financial position with total assets slightly increasing to 16,925.1 billion yen. Looking ahead, Mitsui & Co. remains cautious about the global economic environment, with concerns over geopolitical risks and market uncertainties. The company continues to focus on strategic investments and operational efficiencies to navigate these challenges.