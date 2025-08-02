Mitsui & Co. Reports Decline in Quarterly Profits

Mitsui & Co ( (MITSF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsui & Co presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational company operating in various sectors including energy, machinery, chemicals, and more, with a focus on global trading and investment. In its latest earnings report for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, Mitsui & Co. reported a decline in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. Revenue for the period stood at 3,299.9 billion yen, a decrease of 14.1% from the previous year, while profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 30.6% to 191.6 billion yen. The company’s earnings per share also decreased to 66.68 yen from 92.43 yen. Mitsui & Co. faced challenges in its Mineral & Metal Resources and Energy segments, which contributed to the overall decline in financial performance. Despite these setbacks, the company maintained a stable financial position with total assets slightly increasing to 16,925.1 billion yen. Looking ahead, Mitsui & Co. remains cautious about the global economic environment, with concerns over geopolitical risks and market uncertainties. The company continues to focus on strategic investments and operational efficiencies to navigate these challenges.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue