Mitsubishi UFJ Issues Multi-Billion Dollar Notes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has issued $900 million of 5.258% senior callable notes due 2030 and $1.6 billion of 5.426% senior callable notes due 2035, as confirmed by their legal counsel, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu. The notes, upon full payment and proper execution, are anticipated to be binding obligations enforceable under their terms. The legal opinion is based on Japanese law, with additional reliance on a U.S. law firm for matters governed by New York or federal law, and is subject to customary legal and enforceability limitations.

