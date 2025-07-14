Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Reduces Stake in Smartgroup Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SIQ) ) has shared an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd as of July 14, 2025. This change in holding is due to the purchase of securities by entities controlled by First Sentier Group Limited and Morgan Stanley, affecting a number of fully paid ordinary shares. The announcement indicates a shift in the ownership structure of Smartgroup Corporation, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder dynamics.

YTD Price Performance: 5.42%

Average Trading Volume: 442,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.07B

