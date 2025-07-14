Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases to be Substantial Holder in Westgold Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ).

Westgold Resources Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change is due to the purchase of securities by entities controlled by First Sentier Group Limited and Morgan Stanley, which affected the voting securities held by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. This development may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence its market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westgold Resources stock, see the AU:WGX Stock Forecast page.

More about Westgold Resources

YTD Price Performance: -2.83%

Average Trading Volume: 5,690,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.59B

For an in-depth examination of WGX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

