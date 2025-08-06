Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Smartgroup

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Smartgroup Corporation Ltd ( (AU:SIQ) ) is now available.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change is due to the purchase of securities by entities controlled by First Sentier Group Limited and Morgan Stanley, impacting the voting securities and potentially altering the company’s shareholder structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SIQ) stock is a Hold with a A$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smartgroup Corporation Ltd stock, see the AU:SIQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Smartgroup Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 407,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.08B

See more insights into SIQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

