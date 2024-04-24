Mitsubishi UFJ Exits Major Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Limited, as detailed in a recent Form 605 filing. The change comes after a series of transactions involving the purchase and sale of shares by entities controlled by Morgan Stanley. This shift in shareholding could be of interest to investors monitoring changes in the company’s ownership structure.

