Mitsubishi UFJ Ends Major Stake in Westgold Resources

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Westgold Resources Ltd, as detailed in their latest Form 605 filing. The document, dated 26 April 2024, records a series of transactions, including sales and purchases of Westgold Resources’ fully paid ordinary shares by entities under Mitsubishi UFJ’s control. These transactions signify a notable change in the financial group’s investment position regarding Westgold Resources.

