Mitsubishi Paper Mills Reports Decline in Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Mitsubishi Paper Mills ( (JP:3864) ) just unveiled an update.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2025, ending June 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales and profit compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales and profit, the company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating a stable outlook for shareholders.

More about Mitsubishi Paper Mills

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited operates in the paper manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and sale of various paper products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive range of paper solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 304,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen30.27B

