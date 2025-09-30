Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revises FY2025 Earnings Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( (JP:7011) ).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced a revision to its consolidated earnings forecast for FY2025, reflecting the impact of taking its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., private. This move has led to the classification of Logisnext’s business as discontinued operations, resulting in a significant loss on business reorganization, which has negatively affected the company’s overall financial projections.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7011) stock is a Hold with a Yen3716.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock, see the JP:7011 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified Japanese company operating in various sectors including aerospace, energy, and machinery. The company focuses on manufacturing heavy machinery and equipment, and it is listed on several Japanese stock exchanges including Tokyo and Nagoya.

Average Trading Volume: 30,130,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen13195.3B

For a thorough assessment of 7011 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue