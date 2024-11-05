Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reports Strong FY2024 Half-Year Results

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (JP:7011) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with a notable increase in revenue by 11.1% and a significant rise in profit from business activities by 86.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a healthy growth of 16.5%, reflecting their strategic improvements and operational efficiency. Despite negative cash flows from operating and investing activities, the overall financial outlook remains positive with a solid increase in earnings per share.

