Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reports Mixed Q1 Results

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( (MHVYF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsubishi Heavy Industries presented to its investors.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified Japanese company operating in sectors such as energy systems, plants and infrastructure, logistics, and aerospace, known for its engineering and manufacturing capabilities across a wide range of industries.
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reported a mixed set of financial results, with a notable increase in revenue and profit from business activities, despite a decline in order intake and profit before income taxes.
The company’s revenue rose by 7.4% to 1,193.6 billion yen, while profit from business activities saw a substantial increase of 24.7%, reaching 104.1 billion yen. However, the order intake decreased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year, and profit before income taxes fell by 6.3%. Additionally, the company experienced a significant improvement in cash flows from operating activities, which turned positive at 89.6 billion yen, compared to a negative cash flow in the previous year.
Despite the challenges, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries managed to increase its profit attributable to owners of the parent by 9.5%, reaching 68.2 billion yen, and earnings per share also rose by 9.6% to 20.32 yen. The company maintained a stable financial position with a total equity ratio of 35.2%.
Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries remains cautiously optimistic about its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with projected revenue growth of 7.4% and a 5.9% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position and operational efficiency.