Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reports Mixed Q1 Results

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( (MHVYF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsubishi Heavy Industries presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified Japanese company operating in sectors such as energy systems, plants and infrastructure, logistics, and aerospace, known for its engineering and manufacturing capabilities across a wide range of industries.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reported a mixed set of financial results, with a notable increase in revenue and profit from business activities, despite a decline in order intake and profit before income taxes.

The company’s revenue rose by 7.4% to 1,193.6 billion yen, while profit from business activities saw a substantial increase of 24.7%, reaching 104.1 billion yen. However, the order intake decreased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year, and profit before income taxes fell by 6.3%. Additionally, the company experienced a significant improvement in cash flows from operating activities, which turned positive at 89.6 billion yen, compared to a negative cash flow in the previous year.

Despite the challenges, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries managed to increase its profit attributable to owners of the parent by 9.5%, reaching 68.2 billion yen, and earnings per share also rose by 9.6% to 20.32 yen. The company maintained a stable financial position with a total equity ratio of 35.2%.

Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries remains cautiously optimistic about its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with projected revenue growth of 7.4% and a 5.9% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue