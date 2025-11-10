Mitsubishi Estate Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Results with Focus on Shareholder Returns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) has shared an announcement.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported a year-on-year increase in operating profit and profit attributable to owners for the second quarter of FY2025, with strong performance in leasing, retail, and hotel businesses. Despite a decline in overall profit due to lower capital gains and initial costs for new projects, the company maintains its full-year earnings forecast, supported by steady capital gains and ongoing sale negotiations. The company also announced a progressive dividend policy and completed a significant share buyback, indicating a focus on shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8802) stock is a Buy with a Yen3670.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Estate Company stock, see the JP:8802 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on commercial property, residential, and international business sectors. The company is involved in leasing offices, retail, and hotel businesses, and also engages in investment management and architectural design services, with a market presence both in Japan and overseas.

YTD Price Performance: 56.94%

Average Trading Volume: 3,129,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4177.9B

