Mitsubishi Estate Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Financial Results

Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) has shared an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, with operating revenue rising by 15.9% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 16.1% compared to the previous year. The company has maintained its dividend forecast and plans to pay dividends on December 5, 2025, reflecting stable financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8802) stock is a Buy with a Yen3670.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Estate Company stock, see the JP:8802 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development, leasing, and management of properties. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive real estate services, catering to both residential and commercial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 56.94%

Average Trading Volume: 3,129,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4177.9B

