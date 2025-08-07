Mitsubishi Estate Reports Strong Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) is now available.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY2025, with operating revenue rising by 8.7% and profit attributable to owners increasing by 23.3% compared to the previous year. The company plans to maintain its dividend forecast and has resolved to repurchase its own shares, indicating a strong confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8802) stock is a Buy with a Yen3250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Estate Company stock, see the JP:8802 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily engaged in the development, leasing, and management of properties. The company operates in various segments including office buildings, residential properties, and commercial facilities, with a strong market presence in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,755,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3546.5B

