Mitsubishi Estate Completes Share Repurchase Program

Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) has issued an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. has completed the repurchase of its own shares, as authorized by its board of directors. The company repurchased 1,124,100 common shares for approximately 3.75 billion yen between November 1 and November 7, 2025, through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger repurchase plan initiated in May 2025, aiming to buy back up to 60 million shares. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of issued shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value and improve the company’s financial metrics.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development, leasing, and management of properties. The company is a significant player in the real estate market, particularly in Japan, where it engages in various projects including commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments.

YTD Price Performance: 56.94%

Average Trading Volume: 3,129,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4177.9B

