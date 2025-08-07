Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Start to FY2025 with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported a strong start to FY2025 with an increase in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, despite a decline in overall profit due to lower capital gains. The company is progressing well towards its full-year forecast, with strong performance in leasing, retail, and hotel businesses, and ongoing sale negotiations leveraging its diverse asset portfolio. The company also announced a progressive dividend policy and a significant share buyback plan to enhance shareholder returns.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on commercial properties, residential developments, and international real estate investments. The company is known for its diverse portfolio, including office spaces, hotels, retail properties, and architectural design and engineering services, both in Japan and overseas.

Average Trading Volume: 3,755,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3546.5B

