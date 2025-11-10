Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Reports Strong FY2025 Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mitsubishi Estate Company ( (JP:8802) ) is now available.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, showing an increase in operating revenue and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the same period in FY2024. The company experienced gains in its commercial and residential property businesses, while facing some extraordinary losses related to the retirement of non-current assets. The results indicate a strong performance in its core areas, enhancing its market position and potentially benefiting stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8802) stock is a Buy with a Yen3670.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsubishi Estate Company stock, see the JP:8802 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsubishi Estate Company

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on commercial and residential property development, investment management, and architectural design and engineering services. The company is known for its significant presence in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo and engages in international business activities.

YTD Price Performance: 56.94%

Average Trading Volume: 3,129,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4177.9B

