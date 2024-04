Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced the completion of its 2020 Save As You Earn (SAYE) scheme, with a notable transaction by PDMR Simon Kirkpatrick who exercised 46,187 options at an exercise price of £0.2728 each, retaining the shares post-exercise. The exercise price was initially determined at the scheme’s launch in accordance with HMRC rules.

