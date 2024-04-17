Mitie Group CEO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced that under their Share Incentive Plan, the Trustees have acquired ordinary shares on behalf of CEO Phil Bentley, amounting to a total of 126 partnership shares and 63 matching shares. The transaction, in line with UK Market Abuse Regulation, underscores the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its management with those of its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.