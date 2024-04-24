Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced the purchase of 505,000 of its own shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with prices ranging from 118.6000 to 119.8000 GBp per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights in Mitie. This transaction is a continuation of Mitie’s effort to manage its share capital effectively and is in line with the regulations of the London Stock Exchange.

