Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Mitie Group plc has announced the purchase of 500,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 118.4 to 119.0 GBp per share as part of its share buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This action will result in a reduced total number of shares in issue, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The company is a leading facilities management provider in the UK, boasting a strong track record of shareholder returns and a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

