Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Mitie Group plc has reported the purchase of 400,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with the intention to cancel them, which will affect the total number of voting rights in the company. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 117.6000 to 118.4000 GBp through broker Peel Hunt LLP. This move, in line with regulatory requirements, comes as the company continues to lead in facilities transformation in the UK, boasting strong ESG credentials and an ambitious Net Zero by 2025 target.

