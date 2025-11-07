Mithril Silver and Gold Limited Releases Unaudited Financial Statements for Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mithril Resources Ltd ( (AU:MTH) ) has issued an announcement.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has released its unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The management has prepared these statements, which have not been reviewed by independent auditors, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial transparency and operational updates for stakeholders.

More about Mithril Resources Ltd

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of silver and gold. The company is involved in exploring and developing mineral resources, aiming to capitalize on the demand for precious metals in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 718,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$93.93M

For detailed information about MTH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue