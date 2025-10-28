Mithril Silver and Gold Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mithril Resources Ltd ( (AU:MTH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited announced the quotation of 515,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move is likely to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its ongoing operations, potentially impacting its industry positioning and offering implications for stakeholders.

More about Mithril Resources Ltd

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 705,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$93.66M

