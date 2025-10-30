Mithril Silver and Gold Accelerates Exploration in Copalquin District

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mithril Resources Ltd ( (AU:MTH) ) is now available.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited reported significant progress in its September 2025 quarterly activities, highlighting accelerated exploration efforts in the Copalquin District. The company has expanded its resource footprint at Target 1 and commenced drilling at Target 5, with promising high-grade intercepts and channel sampling results. With a strong financial position following a successful share placement, Mithril is well-positioned to continue its exploration program into 2026, aiming to enhance its geological model and potentially increase its resource estimates.

More about Mithril Resources Ltd

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver resources. The company is actively engaged in the Copalquin District in Durango State, Mexico, which is known for its historic underground gold-silver mines and extensive surface workings.

Average Trading Volume: 707,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$88.4M

