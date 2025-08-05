Mirrabooka Investments Updates Final Dividend Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) has provided an update.

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd has updated its previous announcement to provide the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) price for its final dividend, which is set at AUD 3.30. This update pertains to the dividend distribution for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, with key dates including a record date of July 31, 2025, and a payment date shortly thereafter. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it clarifies the financial terms for reinvestment and substitution plans, potentially impacting investor decisions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities through ordinary fully paid securities. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MIR.

Average Trading Volume: 111,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$734.3M

