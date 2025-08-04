Mirrabooka Investments Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) has shared an announcement.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $3.34 as of August 1, 2025, compared to its share price of $3.30 on the same date. This announcement, which includes a provision for a final dividend of 6.5 cents per share, highlights the company’s financial health and its commitment to providing returns to shareholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Mirrabooka Investments Limited operates within the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. The company is known for its investment in marketable securities, providing shareholders with exposure to a range of market opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 111,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$734.3M

