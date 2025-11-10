Mirrabooka Investments Reports Estimated NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ).

Mirrabooka Investments Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $3.38 as of 7 November 2025, compared to its share price of $3.26 on the same date. This announcement provides insight into the company’s asset valuation and market positioning, indicating a slight premium of asset value over the current market price, which may influence investor perceptions and decisions.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Mirrabooka Investments Limited operates in the financial investment sector, focusing on managing a portfolio of investments at market value. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and provides investment opportunities to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 97,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$727.8M

