Mirrabooka Investments Announces Estimated NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd ( (AU:MIR) ) has issued an announcement.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 31, 2025, at $3.47. This figure is unaudited and indicative, based on market value investments before accounting for deferred tax on unrealized gains or losses. The company’s share price on the ASX at the same date was $3.28, suggesting a slight discount to its NTA. This announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and market valuation, potentially influencing investment decisions.

More about Mirrabooka Investments Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 96,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$734.5M

See more insights into MIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue