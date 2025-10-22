Mirova US LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mirova US LLC, managed by Philippe Zaouati, recently executed a significant transaction involving Microsoft ((MSFT)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 78,741 shares.

Spark’s Take on MSFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSFT is a Outperform.

Microsoft’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the high stock score. The company’s robust growth in cloud and AI services, along with strategic investments, positions it well for future growth. While the technical analysis and valuation indicate some caution due to premium pricing, the overall outlook remains favorable.

To see Spark’s full report on MSFT stock, click here.

More about Microsoft

YTD Price Performance: 23.28%

Average Trading Volume: 20,275,312

Current Market Cap: $3841.4B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue