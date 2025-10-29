Miroku Jyoho Service Launches LucaTech GX Lite to Drive SME Digital Transformation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Miroku Jyoho Service Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9928) ) has provided an announcement.

Miroku Jyoho Service Co., Ltd. announced the launch of LucaTech GX Lite, a new cloud-based ERP product designed to support small enterprises in digital transformation. The product, leveraging Microsoft Azure, aims to streamline operations and improve decision-making through automation and real-time data sharing. While the immediate financial impact is expected to be minor, the company anticipates significant long-term growth in subscription sales and related services, targeting a five-year sales goal of 20 to 25 billion yen across all product editions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9928) stock is a Buy with a Yen2057.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Miroku Jyoho Service Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9928 Stock Forecast page.

More about Miroku Jyoho Service Co., Ltd.

Miroku Jyoho Service Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing ERP solutions and digital transformation services. The company is known for its cloud-based ERP products and consulting services aimed at enhancing productivity and management efficiency for small and medium enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 26,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.28B

For a thorough assessment of 9928 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue