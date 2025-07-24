Miricor Enterprises Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1827) ) is now available.

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 23, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share-related activities. These resolutions are aimed at ensuring continued corporate governance and operational efficiency.

More about Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Miricor Enterprises Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in an industry that involves financial and corporate governance activities.

Average Trading Volume: 21,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$424M

