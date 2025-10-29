Miramar Resources Secures Drilling Approval for Promising SEDEX Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Miramar Resources Limited ( (AU:M2R) ) is now available.

Miramar Resources Limited has received approval for a drilling program at the Joy Helen prospect within the Chain Pool Project in Western Australia. The prospect shows significant potential for high-grade SEDEX mineralisation, with historic rock chip sampling indicating the presence of copper, lead, zinc, and silver over a 300-meter strike. The company aims to explore further extensions and parallel zones, which could position it as a significant player in the base metal sector.

Miramar Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets high-grade copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, with a particular interest in Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) mineralisation.

