MIRAI Corporation Reports Strong Revenue Growth but Forecasts Decline

An announcement from MIRAI Corporation ( (JP:3476) ) is now available.

MIRAI Corporation reported a significant increase in operating revenue and profits for the fiscal period ending April 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 35.8% compared to the previous period. The company announced a distribution per unit of 1,357 yen, reflecting a strong payout ratio of 100.6%. Despite the positive results, the forecast for the fiscal period ending October 2025 indicates a decrease in operating revenue and profits, suggesting potential challenges ahead.

More about MIRAI Corporation

MIRAI Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on generating revenue through real estate investments and is managed by Mitsui Bussan & IDERA Partners Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen84.69B

