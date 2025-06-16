MIRAI Corporation Reports Strong Revenue Growth but Forecasts Decline

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An announcement from MIRAI Corporation ( (JP:3476) ) is now available.
MIRAI Corporation reported a significant increase in operating revenue and profits for the fiscal period ending April 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 35.8% compared to the previous period. The company announced a distribution per unit of 1,357 yen, reflecting a strong payout ratio of 100.6%. Despite the positive results, the forecast for the fiscal period ending October 2025 indicates a decrease in operating revenue and profits, suggesting potential challenges ahead.
More about MIRAI Corporation
MIRAI Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on generating revenue through real estate investments and is managed by Mitsui Bussan & IDERA Partners Co., Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 5,321
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen84.69B
For detailed information about 3476 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
