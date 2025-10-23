Mips AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

MIPS AB ( (MPZAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MIPS AB presented to its investors.

Mips AB is a Swedish company specializing in helmet-based safety, providing innovative safety systems to the global helmet industry. The company operates on an ingredient brand business model and collaborates with renowned institutions for research and development.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Mips AB reported a 10% increase in net sales to SEK 135 million, with organic growth reaching 19%. Despite facing challenges such as tariffs in the US market, the company maintained strong consumer demand and achieved growth across all categories.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit increase of 11% to SEK 100 million and a gross margin improvement to 74.2%. However, operating profit saw a decline of 7% to SEK 44 million, primarily due to legal costs and exchange rate effects. The company also reported a significant increase in cash flow from operating activities, reaching SEK 41 million.

Looking ahead, Mips AB remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its strong market position and continued investment in marketing and product development. Despite uncertainties in the global trade landscape, the company is confident in maintaining its growth trajectory and achieving its long-term financial targets.

