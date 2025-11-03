Minth Group Expands into AI Server Liquid Cooling Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Minth Group ( (HK:0425) ) is now available.

Minth Group Limited has announced that its subsidiary, UATC, has secured orders from a Taiwanese AI server manufacturer to produce immersion liquid cooling tanks, with deliveries starting in November 2025. The company is also partnering with Formen Technology to expand its AI server liquid cooling systems business, anticipating rapid growth in this sector due to increasing demand for AI solutions.

More about Minth Group

Minth Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the automotive industry, specializing in products such as automotive battery housing structural products and liquid cooling plates. The company is expanding into emerging fields like AI, robotics, and intelligent mobility, leveraging its global production capabilities and partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: 132.61%

Average Trading Volume: 9,360,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$40.12B

