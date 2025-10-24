Minth Group Announces Share Awards to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minth Group ( (HK:0425) ) has shared an announcement.

Minth Group Limited has announced the grant of share awards under its Share Award Scheme, involving 2,400,000 shares, to 139 employees. This initiative, aimed at incentivizing employees, will vest in three tranches over three years, contingent upon individual performance targets, and includes a clawback mechanism to safeguard the company’s interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0425) stock is a Hold with a HK$34.00 price target.

Minth Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on the design, manufacturing, and sale of automotive body parts and trims, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,120,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.37B



