MinRex Resources Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries at Fraser Range

An announcement from MinRex Resources Limited ( (AU:MRR) ) is now available.

MinRex Resources Limited announced the results of its maiden Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia. The drilling, aimed at testing high-priority targets for copper and gold, did not find significant mineralization in these metals but revealed encouraging results for Rare Earth Elements, Titanium Dioxide, and Scandium. This discovery could impact the company’s future exploration strategies and enhance its portfolio, as it continues to assess data and consider further drilling. The company is well-funded with $8.7 million in cash and is exploring additional project opportunities both domestically and internationally.

More about MinRex Resources Limited

MinRex Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include copper, gold, and base metals, with a market focus on projects in Australia, particularly in regions like the Fraser Range known for significant mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,351,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.1M

