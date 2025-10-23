Minoan Group Faces Financial Uncertainty Amid DAGG LLP Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minoan Group plc ( (GB:MIN) ) has issued an announcement.

Minoan Group Plc is currently facing financial difficulties, with trading in its shares suspended due to uncertainty about its financial position. The company has negative shareholder funds and is reliant on a proposal from DAGG LLP to secure its future. The DAGG Proposal, if approved by shareholders, would constitute a fundamental change in business and is crucial to avoid liquidation. The company has no cash resources and is dependent on DAGG LLP’s emergency funding to meet regulatory requirements until a shareholder vote occurs. If the proposal is not approved, Minoan Group may enter liquidation, and its admission to trading on AIM could be cancelled.

More about Minoan Group plc

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.63M

Find detailed analytics on MIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

