Minmetals Land Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Minmetals Land Limited ( (HK:0230) ) has issued an update.

Minmetals Land Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 21, 2025, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Minmetals Land Limited

Minmetals Land Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating primarily in the real estate sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on property development and investment.

Average Trading Volume: 459,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.37B

