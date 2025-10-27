Minmetals Land Limited Reports Decline in 2025 Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minmetals Land Limited ( (HK:0230) ) just unveiled an update.

Minmetals Land Limited reported a significant decline in its contracted sales and gross floor area sold for the first nine months of 2025, with sales reaching approximately RMB3.22 billion, a 24.2% decrease from the previous year. This downturn in sales figures may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence, highlighting potential challenges in the real estate sector.

More about Minmetals Land Limited

Minmetals Land Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily engaged in property development and sales. The company operates through its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates, focusing on the real estate market.

YTD Price Performance: 147.37%

Average Trading Volume: 2,427,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.15B

