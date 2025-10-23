Minmetals Land Limited Announces Privatization and Delisting Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minmetals Land Limited ( (HK:0230) ) just unveiled an update.

Minmetals Land Limited is set to be privatized by June Glory International Limited through a scheme of arrangement, with a proposed withdrawal of its listing. The privatization offers a significant premium on the company’s shares, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the company’s market presence and shareholder structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0230) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

Minmetals Land Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential and commercial projects, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 761,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.64B

