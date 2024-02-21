Minim, Inc. Appoints David Lazar as CEO/CFO with New Contract

Minim, Inc. (MINM) has released an update.

Minim, Inc. has appointed David Lazar as its new CEO and CFO after Jeremy Hitchcock’s resignation, with a transition period in place. Starting January 1, 2024, Lazar’s base salary is set at $406,000 annually, which will be deferred and accrued. His compensation package also includes eligibility for yearly and special bonuses, subject to the compensation committee’s decisions. The employment contract, set for a three-year duration, outlines the roles and responsibilities typical for a CEO/CFO of a company Minim’s size.

