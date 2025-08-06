MiniLuxe Wins Best of Boston Award for Manicure and Pedicure Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Miniluxe Holding Corp. ( (TSE:MNLX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MiniLuxe has been awarded the Best Manicure and Pedicure Services by Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston 2025, highlighting its commitment to quality and innovation in the beauty and self-care industry. This accolade underscores MiniLuxe’s position as a leader in clean beauty, emphasizing its dedication to high-quality services and sustainable practices, while also expanding its reach through franchising and empowering beauty professionals.

More about Miniluxe Holding Corp.

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform based in Boston, Massachusetts, focusing on the beauty and self-care industry. The company provides high-quality nail care and esthetic services, along with proprietary products used in its studios. It aims to transform the fragmented self-care and nail care industry through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, modern design, socially responsible labor practices, and cleaner products. MiniLuxe is expanding through franchising, offering economic mobility and ownership opportunities for beauty professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 24,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$48.45M

