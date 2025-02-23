Minieye Technology Joins Hang Seng Family of Indexes

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2431) ) has issued an update.

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd has been included as a constituent stock in several indexes of the Hang Seng Family, including the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Hang Seng Information Technology Index, effective March 10, 2025. This inclusion is seen as a reflection of the market’s recognition of the company’s business performance and development prospects, potentially increasing the trading liquidity of its shares.

Minieye Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the information technology industry. The company focuses on developing technological solutions and is recognized for its contributions to the automotive and semiconductor sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 52.85%

Average Trading Volume: 565,375

