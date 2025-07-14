Ming Yuan Cloud Announces Change in Joint Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0909) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its joint company secretary and authorized representative roles. Mr. Ye Junwen has resigned due to personal career development reasons, with Ms. Xiao Zhimiao taking over the position effective July 14, 2025. Despite Ms. Xiao lacking the formal qualifications typically required for the role, the company has obtained a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to her extensive experience and familiarity with the company’s operations. This change is expected to facilitate better communication and compliance within the company, with Ms. Leung Shui Bing continuing to assist Ms. Xiao during a three-year waiver period.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited operates in the cloud computing industry, focusing on providing software solutions and services to real estate enterprises. The company is known for its comprehensive suite of products that enhance the digital transformation of its clients, primarily within the real estate sector.

