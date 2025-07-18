Mineros S.A. Initiates Share Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mineros SA ( (TSE:MSA) ) has provided an update.

Mineros S.A. has announced a share repurchase program, authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to buy back up to US$12 million worth of common shares through the Colombian Stock Exchange. This move is seen as a strategic deployment of capital, reflecting the company’s confidence in its long-term value and commitment to shareholder returns. The program will be in effect until March 31, 2027, and is subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance.

More about Mineros SA

Mineros S.A. is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. It has a diversified asset base with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, and a pipeline of development and exploration projects. The company is known for its focus on safety and sustainability, and has a long history of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. Mineros’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Colombia Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 240,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$748.3M

