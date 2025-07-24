Mineros S.A. Announces Promising Initial Resource Estimate for Guillermina Deposit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mineros SA ( (TSE:MSA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mineros S.A. has announced an initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Guillermina Deposit at its Hemco Property in Nicaragua. The deposit, which is part of a polymetallic vein system, shows promising potential with indicated and inferred resources containing significant amounts of gold, silver, and zinc. This development could play a crucial role in the future advancement of the Porvenir Project, as the deposit remains open for further exploration and expansion.

Mineros S.A. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and extraction of mineral resources. Their operations are centered around the Hemco Property in Nicaragua, where they are involved in the development of polymetallic vein systems, including gold, silver, and zinc deposits.

