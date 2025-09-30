Mineral Road Discovery Inc. Updates on Strategic Mineral Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crest Resources ( (TSE:ROAD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has provided an update on its diverse portfolio of projects, highlighting its strategic investments in critical minerals. The company holds significant stakes in projects such as the Allaru Vanadium Project in Australia, the Leigh Creek Magnesium Project, and the Wheeler copper gold project in Quebec. Additionally, it recently acquired the Bergslagen tungsten project in Sweden. These projects position the company to capitalize on the growing demand for critical metals used in energy storage, automotive, and aerospace industries, reinforcing its investment thesis in high-quality mineral exploration targets.

More about Crest Resources

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. is an investor in mineral exploration, focusing on critical metals essential for the global economy. The company holds interests in various projects across Australia, Canada, and Sweden, emphasizing vanadium, magnesium, copper, gold, tungsten, and other critical minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 285,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.71M

See more data about ROAD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

