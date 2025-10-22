MineHub and Abaxx Advance Digital Integration for Commodity Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Minehub Technologies ( (TSE:MHUB) ) has provided an update.

MineHub Technologies and Abaxx Technologies have completed the initial integration of Abaxx’s Verifier+ identity application with the MineHub platform. This integration is a significant step towards using Abaxx Private Digital Title for real-time title transfers of in-transit non-ferrous metal shipments, enhancing liquidity and capital efficiency in commodity markets. The collaboration aims to connect physical trade documentation with financial systems, enabling in-transit cargo to serve as real-time collateral. This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the relationship between physical assets and financial risk management, potentially unlocking significant market opportunities.

MineHub Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, focusing on making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient, and sustainable.

